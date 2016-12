The Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation is reminding farmers December 31st is the final deadline to submit 2015 Agristability forms and pay 2016 program fees.

Producers must pay program fees by the end of the month to participate in the Agristability program for the 2016 program year.

The initial deadline was April 30th or 30 days from the date of the enrollment notice.

A 20 per cent penalty will be added to the fee if producers missed the initial deadline.