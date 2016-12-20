Tips for Storing Crop in Winter

  • Print
Keeping your crop in top quality condition throughout the winter is key as any spoiled grain can have a major negative impact.

With the variable weather conditions at harvest in some areas, it’s very important to monitor the stored grain closely.

Temperature probes or cables can prove very helpful, while some producers prefer to just turn the grain on a regular basis.

Warren Ward is an Agronomy Specialist with the Canola Council of Canada.

"I think most people do have a good idea of what condition the canola went into the bin at. If it did go a little bit hotter during the heat of harvest or maybe it did go in with a little bit higher moisture content. I think generally people do have a good idea of which bins will be at more of a risk, but again it can pop up even in the bin that you wouldn't expect a problem in," he said.       

He notes for producers that may have an issue of heated canola they are a few buyers that handle it.

He also went on to says ideally you want to see 8% or less moisture.

"And about 15 degrees celsius or cooler. At those levels, we would expect to see canola stored fairly well throughout the winter and longer. Some of the issues that can happen are high green seed content, or potentially some green plant material or weed seeds. Those can be where hot spots start to form in the bin," he said.     

He notes if you think there are some hot spots be sure to turn on the aeration or turn the bin.

