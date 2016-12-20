Pulse Crop Flour Offers Many Health Benefits

A new study by Agriculture Canada says adding pulse crop flour to making whole wheat bread offers health benefits to consumers.

Agriculture Canada researcher Dr. Qiang Liu says pulse ingredients in whole wheat bread improves stomach health and stabilizes blood sugar levels.

Dr. Liu says breads are not the only food which may benefit from the addition of pulse flour. He says they also experimented with pulse ingredients in muffins, cookies and pasta.

Agriculture Canada says the research could lead to new opportunities for commercial application of pulse crops and assist those with gluten sensitivity.