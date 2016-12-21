Stock Growers Beef Drive Major Success

The Saskatchewan Stock Growers Beef Drive has been an overwhelming success.

It was an opportunity for beef producers to give back by donating beef to food banks around the province.

Stock Growers then worked with area abattoirs to negotiate processing fees.

Past President Doug Gillespie says producers around the province showed their generosity by donating about 3,459 pounds of hamburger.

"The total in value around the province is going to be about $19,000," he explained. "It has exceeded our expectations. There has been about $5,000 in cash donations to help with the processing and buy further meat if neccessary."

The organization had set a goal of 2,500 pounds of meat prior to the drive beginning.