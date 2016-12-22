Connect to Innovate Program 'Encouraging': CFA

In today's ag environment, reliable, high-speed Internet is becoming a must-have for most farmers.

Last week the federal government announced it will invest 500 million dollars to improve broadband infrastructure by the year 2021 through its Connect to Innovate program.

Canadian Federation of Agriculture President Ron Bonnet says he was encouraged to see the commitment to bring high-speed Internet right to the farmer's doorstep.

He adds that cost for rural customers is also a concern, noting in some cases farmers are paying more than their urban counterparts.