Turkey a Good Option at Any Time

Christmas is always a busy time with family and friends.

For many families it may include sitting down to a nice roast turkey supper with all the trimmings.

Mark Davies is Chair of the Canadian Turkey Farmers of Canada and says the industry is quite strong, noting this is an important time of year for the industry.

"A lot of the whole birds are consumed. Twenty-four million kilograms at Christmas, and of those numbers, 75% are the whole bird, or table bird," he explained. "If you want to look at Saskatchewan, it is just shy of two million pounds."

Davies added that the lean meat that is turkey, is a good meal at any point of the year.

"The theme of the conversation is that turkey is really not just a festive bird," he said. "It's the leanest protein out there and if you look at the price per kilogram, it is the cheapest. There really is so much you can do with turkey outside of the festive meal."

Saskatchewan has 11 turkey producers with production numbers close to six million kilograms.