The Saskatchewan Ministry of Agriculture says cattle producers should be aware of the presence of mould in winter feed that was put up during wet conditions this fall.

The ministry says there's visible evidence of mould in some of the corn that has been seeded for grazing this winter.

It says mould can sap forage material of starch and limit animals' energy intake.

Mould may also produce toxins that can harm cattle, and the only way to know if it's present in feed is to have it tested.