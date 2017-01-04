Ag Minister Stewart Updates Carbon Tax, Framework

One hotly debated issue for Saskatchewan – the Federal Government's proposed Carbon Tax is expected to carry over into 2017.

The Trudeau government is calling for a $10-per-tonne tax starting in 2018 which would increase to $50 per tonne by 2022.

It’s an unpopular idea with Premier Brad Wall who has been fighting hard against the tax.

Agriculture Minister Lyle Stewart talks about the potential impact for the Ag sector.

"Agriculture will be impacted to the tune of 10-12 dollars an acre. The problem with that is we export 95% of the agriculture products we produce, and our competitors have no intention of imposing a tax on their producers."

Additionally, Ag Ministers are working towards finalizing details on Growing Forward 3 - the next round of business risk management programs.

Stewart says he’s expecting a deal to be worked out this summer.

"At times it seems that as ministers we have more differences than similarities," he explained. "Officials are meeting on a more regular basis to work on some of the details on the deal."

An agreement has to be in place by March 2018.