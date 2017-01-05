Wheat Growers Seeking Reduction in User Fees

The Western Canadian Wheat Growers is calling for an immediate reduction in Grain Commission user fees paid by farmers.

The association is also calling for a farmer refund of tens of millions of dollars in overcharges.

Wheat Growers president Levi Wood says the federal Grain Commission, which charges for grain inspection and weighing, has piled up a 100 million dollar surplus.

He says grain volumes have been higher in the past few years than first estimated, so the volume of fees has been much higher.