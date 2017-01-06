Crop Production Staff Readying for 2017 Show

  • Print
The Western Canadian Crop Production Show opens Monday in Saskatoon.

Prairieland Park’s Agriculture Manager Lori Cates says this year’s event is sold out once again.

Cates says their staff has been busy getting everything ready, noting that move in for some exhibitors has begun.

She adds that there will be over 1,000 exhibits to view from nearly 350 companies.

CropSphere is also being held at Prairieland Park in Hall A.

Everything gets underway Monday morning at 11 with Sask Canola’s Annual General Meeting, the Crop Production Trade Show itself will open at 12:00pm.

