Federal Ag Minister Seeking Working Relationship With U.S.

Saskatchewan producers are applauding effort by federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay to promote farm trade with the U.S.

On the weekend, MacAulay pledged to work with the incoming Trump administration to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

Saskatchewan Stock Growers president Shane Jahnke says trade with the U.S. is extremely important.

He says there are some concerns about trade policies of the new president-elect, but there is no need to panic yet. He says Donald Trump will surround himself with smart people who know the benefits of trade.