  • Print
Details
Category: Agricultural News

The province has announced changes to its Premise Identification program.

The program, which had been voluntary since 2014, is now becoming mandatory for producers who would like to participate in any of the province’s livestock programs.

The PID program is a key traceability tool to plan for, control and prevent the spread of animal diseases and to respond to other emergencies.

Currently, less than 3,000 of the province’s livestock and poultry producers, veterinarians, feedlots, and other livestock commingling sites are enrolled.

Agriculture Minister Lyle Stewart says with a full PID database, they’ll be in a better position to prevent or respond to an animal disease outbreak or natural disaster.

Manitoba and Alberta have similar regulations that mandate enrollment in their PID programs.

Registration can be completed online, by clicking here.

More Ag News

Search Underway for CCC President

The search is on for the next President of the Canola Council of Canada. The organization has hired Scott Wolfe Management Inc. to conduct the search, with the selection process being overseen by the…

Drew Lerner Forecasts 2017 Growing Season

World Weather Agri-Meteorologist Drew Lerner was the keynote speaker for the SaskCanola AGM in Saskatoon last Monday. He told producers it will not be as wet in the 2017 growing season as it was last…

Government Approves Funding Towards Variety of Crop-Related Research Projects

Funding for agricultural research was announced last Tuesday at CropSphere in Saskatoon. The federal and provincial governments announced nearly 7.7 million dollars in funding through the provincial…

Saskatchewan Announces Changes to Premise Identification Program

The province has announced changes to its Premise Identification program. The program, which had been voluntary since 2014, is now becoming mandatory for producers who would like to participate in…

Petition Open for Wheat Growers Refund

The Western Canadian Wheat Growers Association is looking forward to participating in consultations on what to do with that 95 Million dollar surplus of CGC user fees. The user fees are collected on…

Federal Ag Minister Seeking Working Relationship With U.S.

Saskatchewan producers are applauding effort by federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay to promote farm trade with the U.S. On the weekend, MacAulay pledged to work with the incoming Trump…

Canary Seed a Tough Sell for Humans

A popular food for pet birds is having a challenging time getting a foothold in the more lucrative human food market. It was announced one year ago that de-hulled, hairless canary seed had been given…

Low Dollar Trend Likely to Continue, Boosting Canadian Farms

Farm Credit Canada's chief agricultural economist says Canadian agriculture benefited from a relatively low dollar throughout 2016. J.P. Gervais says this trend is expected to continue into 2017. "We…

Crop Production Staff Readying for 2017 Show

The Western Canadian Crop Production Show opens Monday in Saskatoon. Prairieland Park’s Agriculture Manager Lori Cates says this year’s event is sold out once again. Cates says their staff has been…

Wheat Growers Seeking Reduction in User Fees

The Western Canadian Wheat Growers is calling for an immediate reduction in Grain Commission user fees paid by farmers. The association is also calling for a farmer refund of tens of millions of…

Ag Minister Stewart Updates Carbon Tax, Framework

One hotly debated issue for Saskatchewan – the Federal Government's proposed Carbon Tax is expected to carry over into 2017. The Trudeau government is calling for a $10-per-tonne tax starting in 2018…

Grain Commission Selects Next Commissioner

Canola Council of Canada President Patti Miller has been chosen to serve as the next chief commissioner of the Canadian Grain Commission. Miller's six-year appointment will begin in March. She'll be…

CCA President Looking Forward to 2017

The President of the Canadian Cattlemen’s Association says the beef industry is strong heading into the new year. Dan Darling says the Canadian industry is admired by other countries in the quality…

Be Alert for Mould in Winter Feed

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Agriculture says cattle producers should be aware of the presence of mould in winter feed that was put up during wet conditions this fall. The ministry says there's…

Turkey a Good Option at Any Time

Christmas is always a busy time with family and friends. For many families it may include sitting down to a nice roast turkey supper with all the trimmings. Mark Davies is Chair of the Canadian…

Connect to Innovate Program 'Encouraging': CFA

In today's ag environment, reliable, high-speed Internet is becoming a must-have for most farmers. Last week the federal government announced it will invest 500 million dollars to improve broadband…

Another Deal as Mosaic Obtains Vale

The world's top producer of concentrated phosphate is about to become even bigger. Mosaic Company has agreed to purchase Vale SA's fertilizer unit for about 2.5 billion dollars in cash and equity.…

Stock Growers Beef Drive Major Success

The Saskatchewan Stock Growers Beef Drive has been an overwhelming success. It was an opportunity for beef producers to give back by donating beef to food banks around the province. Stock Growers…

Pulse Crop Flour Offers Many Health Benefits

A new study by Agriculture Canada says adding pulse crop flour to making whole wheat bread offers health benefits to consumers. Agriculture Canada researcher Dr. Qiang Liu says pulse ingredients in…

Tips for Storing Crop in Winter

Keeping your crop in top quality condition throughout the winter is key as any spoiled grain can have a major negative impact. With the variable weather conditions at harvest in some areas, it’s very…

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

More Ag News

Crop Insurance Deadline Approaching

New APAS President Focusing on Key Topics

Bovine TB Quarantines Being Reduced

Saskatchewan Pulse Growers to Maintain Non-Refundable Pulse Levy

Discussions Ongoing Regarding CETA Compensation

Loan Amounts Double from FCC

Co-op Offering Fresh Veggies Year Round

Winter Field Day on Tuesday at WBDC

Support for Young Farmers Rising

US Hog Cash Markets See Recent Strength

APAS Holding Annual General Meeting in Regina

Over 10,000 Cattle to be Slaughtered After TB Outbreak

Agribition Gone for Another Year

2016 Harvest Reincarnates

Sask Ag Hall of Fame Announces New Inductees

Farmers Encouraged to Conduct Plant Stand Counts

Agribition Continues in Regina

Agriculture 2025 Reveals Workforce Short Could Come

CCGA Cash Advance Deadline Extended

Root Rot Becoming More Prevalent

Ag News Archives

Upcoming Events

Across the Snow: Snowmobile Exhibit

15 December 2016 12:00 am - 25 March 2017 5:00 pm

Humboldt Museum





Rose Bowl Dinner, hosted by Elizabeth's Place Inc.

31 December 2016 12:00 am - 29 January 2017 1:00 am

St. Augustine Church Hall





Giant Bingo by Belinda Harrow

10 January 2017 1:00 pm - 23 February 2017 5:00 pm

Humboldt & District Gallery, Humboldt





A Local Perspective: Back Home by Lorraine Jansen

10 January 2017 1:00 pm - 31 March 2017 5:00 pm

Humboldt & District Gallery, Humboldt





McNab Park Lottery

13 January 2017 12:00 am - 11 March 2017 6:00 pm

McNab Regional Park Golf Course, Watson





Dale Avison

18 January 2017 2:00 pm

Caleb Village Humboldt, Humboldt





Week of Prayer for Christian Unity

18 January 2017 7:00 pm

St. Andrew's Anglican Church, Humboldt





Login