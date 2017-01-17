Government Approves Funding Towards Variety of Crop-Related Research Projects

Funding for agricultural research was announced last Tuesday at CropSphere in Saskatoon.

The federal and provincial governments announced nearly 7.7 million dollars in funding through the provincial Agriculture Development Fund for 46 crop-related research projects.

The largest share of the money will go for research at the University of Saskatchewan and its Crop Development Centre.

Agriculture Minister Lyle Stewart says the money invested in research pays off.

"We look at seven to one return on investment from these types of research projects," he said.

Stewart says $1.6 million dollars is earmarked for cereal grains, 1.73 million for oilseeds and 2.38 million dollars for pulses.

"Money spent on lentil research through the CDC is yielding a 29 to one return on investment, so this is money well spent," Steward said.

The money will go towards research into improving plant breeding technology to test for DON toxins caused by fusarium head blight, technology to minimize losses at harvest and the development of a pulse-based replacement for shortening that can be used in baked goods.