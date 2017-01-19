Demand for Organic Grain High

There is a strong demand for Saskatchewan organically grown grain.

A manager at the Prairie Organic Grain Initiative, Iris Vaisman, says her organization was set up with 2.2 million dollars in federal government and industry funding to expand organic crop production.

She says demand outstrips supply of organically grown grain.

Vaisman says General Mills and Grain Millers are among the groups providing financial support to the Prairie Organic Grain Initiative.

She says farmers are showing interest in field days and other training events to transition to organic crop production.