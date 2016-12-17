Mason Shines in Shut-out of Wings

  • Print
Details
No goaltender in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League has played more than the Broncos Garrett Mason this year and finally Friday night his hard work has resulted in his first career SJHL shut-out.

The 20 year-old from Okotoks, Alberta stopped 39 Weyburn Red Wings shots en route to a 2-0 Humboldt win.

This was the Broncos second blanking of the season, on October 22nd they held Yorkton off the score sheet.

Despite the masterful performance from Mason including a number of dazzling point blank stops the highlight of the night came at 15:09 of the second period when Matthieu Gomercic redirected a Connor Swystun point shot past Jake MacLennan sending a couple hundred teddy bears flooding the ice from the Elgar Petersen Arena seats.

"It was pretty cool seeing all the teddy bears rain down," the 19 year-old Winnipeg product said after the game. "Obviously you see all the Western Hockey League guys with all the videos and stuff especially in Calgary and Vancouver like big rinks like that you see how many come down. It was pretty cool seeing all those bears coming down especially with all the fans coming out tonight."

Trevor Posch also had an assist on Gomercic's third of the year. 

The Broncos received some insurance early in the third, Tristen Elder fired his first in Humboldt past MacLennan just 1:36 in from Luke Kempf and Logan Schatz. The newly acquired Kinistino product has 14 goals this year in time split between here and LaRonge.

Mason did the rest turning aside everything he saw including all 14 he saw in the third. Gomercic said overall they were just better and finally gave their netminder some help.

"I think we did a better job of stopping all their attacks through the neutral zone and by the time they got to our zone they had nothing. Mason played great but there was a lot of things we did well."

Weyburn did have a 39-21 shot advantage overall.

The Broncos won the special teams battle, they were 1/4 on the power-play, the penalty killing was perfect going 5/5.

Saturday night at the EPA, Humboldt hosts Melfort at 7:30. Gomercic said going into Christmas on a two game run would sit well over the holidays.

"Obviously it's been a roller coaster but I mean going into the break with two wins would be huge. We would come back feeling better about ourselves rather than 1-1. We're going to try and build off tonight and try and get a win Saturday."

Discovery Ford is sponsoring the game, they are guaranteeing the 50/50 jackpot at $2,500.  

Prior to the game, the SJHL honoured Humboldt's Stephan Gray for his 26 years of officiating service to the league, former Bronco and Wing Jarrett Fontaine dropped the ceremonial face-off. The 21 year-old is back for the holidays from Trinity Western University.

You can hear from him as he joined Clark Stork in the second intermission of the broadcast.

Elsewhere Friday night, the Battlefords shaded Flin Flon 3-2, Estevan downed Notre Dame 3-1 and Nipawin blanked LaRonge 3-0.

You can also hear more form Gomercic and Assistant Coach Brayden Klimosko's post game comments.

