Humboldt Hobbles into Much Deserved Christmas Break

The Broncos will limp into the Christmas break falling 5-1 to Melfort on home ice Saturday night but with just one game left in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League before December 30th, the Broncos are sitting in fourth place.

They got off to a brilliant start going 14-4-1 before injuries started to take their toll leading them into just six wins in 18 games over November and December. They are 20--16-1-3 overall.

After picking up their second shut-out and Garrett Mason's first on Friday night they fell flat versus the Mustangs going down 1-0 and 2-0 at the breaks before the Mustangs blew it open with three more in the third.

Brayden Camrud would spoil Evan Plotnick's shut-out bid with just under seven minutes play but Humboldt didn't have anything left. Camrud has three goals now, Trevor Posch and Connor Swystun picked up the assists.

Mason allowed all five on 43 shots, they came from Reed Gunville, Andrew Thompson, Lucas Fraulin, Tyler Heidt and Adam Hergott.

The special teams favoured Melfort and played a big role, Melfort was 2/3 on the power-play and Humboldt went 0/3.

Assistant Coach Brayden Klimosko didn't think the game was fun to watch.

"No it wasn't, it really wasn't, it was tough to watch at times. The first period wasn't good at all and then the second was decent, it really was. We started fore-checking and started hitting, and did a lot of good things and then the third wasn't good again. It wasn't the way you want to finish off your last game before Christmas."

Humboldt will now not be back in action until January 6th when they host Nipawin.

Elsewhere in the SJHL Saturday, the Battlefords blanked Yorkton 1-0, the Millionaires routed Weyburn 6-1, the Stars will be in Melville Sunday to close the schedule until after the holiday. Kindersley out slugged Flin Flon 8-5. Nipawin edged LaRonge 2-1.

You can hear Klimosko's complete post game comments below as well as from former Broncos' defenceman Greg Moro who was back at the EPA. The Edmonton product now plays for the Clarkson University Golden Knights.