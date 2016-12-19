Current, Past Basketball Squads Reconvene for Alumni Games

An annual Christmas tradition continued at Humboldt Collegiate Institute on Sunday.

Around 20 players from past basketball teams returned to the school to compete against the current Senior Girls and Boys squads in alumni games.

"It's something that the Senior Girls have been putting on for a number of years," explained Senior Girls Assistant Coach Kendra Mueller.

"It's a great fundraiser for the Senior Girls and Senior Boys basketball teams," continued Mueller. "It's also a fantastic opportunity for those players who have played for the HCI Mohawks over the years to come back, show their stuff and compete with the current teams."

Mueller added that each year, they send out the information, which they hope finds its way to most former players to come out and enjoy an afternoon.

"Any alumni who have ever played for the HCI Mohawks over the years is welcome to come... it always ends up being super competitive and super fun games."

Alumni who participated in the two games this year ranged from graduates of 2016, back to the mid-90's.

Mueller says that after the school introduced the event numerous years ago, it has been something they look forward to each year.

"There will be another set of alumni games next year. It is a pretty fun fundraiser for the senior basketball programs at HCI."

In the girls game, it was the current squad edging the alumni 32-31, while the alumni topped the current boys team by a 68-48 margin.