Bantam AA Broncos Enter Break After Solid First Half

The Bantam AA Humboldt Broncos fell short in a back and forth game to wrap up the pre-Christmas schedule.

In Tisdale, the Broncos were taking on the Northeast Wolfpack, who are second overall in the Saskatchewan Bantam AA Hockey League.

Northeast took the early lead, with Humboldt replying less than five minutes later on a goal by Kalen Ukrainetz.

The Woldpack quickly gained the lead back with Adam Rheaume's second goal of the game, making it 2-1 through 20 minutes.

In the middle frame, Ryder Klapak brought the Broncos back to even at 2-2.

After an interference penalty put Humboldt down a man, Northeast took the lead back with 6:36 left in the second period.

Again, the Broncos found their way back, as Ukrainetz scored his second goal on the power play.

It was the third period where Northeast scored and the Broncos couldn't find an answer, as the Wolfpack went up 4-3 with three minutes left, adding an empty net goal in the final minute to make it 5-3.

Despite a strong start to the season and a record of 12-4-1, the Broncos find themselves in sixth in the North Division.

Part of the current lower spot is due to schedule imbalance, with Humboldt having three games in hand on four of the five teams ahead.

Their next games come January 7-8 at West Central and Battlefords.

The Midget AA Broncos wrap up their first half on Thursday at the Elgar Petersen Arena, when they host the Warman Wildcats.