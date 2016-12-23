Overtime Goal Sends Midget AA's Into Break With Win

Morgan Gobeil scored his second of two goals 27 seconds into overtime, as the Midget AA Humboldt Broncos stepped into the Christmas break with a 3-2 win.

After Humboldt got out to a 2-0 lead after the first period, Warman pushed back in the middle frame, evening up the score with two goals in less than a minute.

In the extra session, Gobeil found a loose puck infront of the net and buried the winner, to put the Broncos at a record of 12-4 after the first half of the season.

It was the second time this season that Humboldt has knocked off the Warman Wildcats, who are currently first overall in the league standings.

A high-scoring 6-5 win for Humboldt in November saw them come back from a 4-1 deficit.

The Broncos now take a two-week break, with their next game coming at the Elgar Petersen Arena on January 7, when they host the Prince Albert Chill.