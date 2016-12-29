Reviewing 2016: Provincial Championships Highlight First Third

  • Print
Details
Category: Local Sports

It was an exciting year for sports in the Humboldt area. Here are some of the top stories from January to April.

In the midst of a down year, the Humboldt Broncos unloaded several players ahead of the trade deadline.

Among those shipped out was Humboldt's Jarrett Fontaine, who was moved to Weyburn in a deal that brought back Chris Van Os-Shaw to the Broncos.

Fontaine went on to finish the year with the Red Wings before landing a scholarship with Trinity Western University in BC.

Through 12 games played this season for the Spartans, Fontaine has a team-leading 10 goals to go with five assists for 15 points. 

READ MORE: Fontaine Dealt to Weyburn

READ MORE: Fontaine Commits to TWU Spartans

Adding to her numerous accomplishments, Humboldt's Brianne Theisen-Eaton was named Sask Sport's Female Athlete of the Year.

It was the third straight year that Theisen-Eaton received the honour.

Theisen-Eaton won multiple events to earn the award, including gold at the Hypo-Meeting and silver at the World Championships.

After earning bronze at the 2016 Olympics, Theisen-Eaton is a good bet for a fourpeat.

READ MORE: Theisen-Eaton Named Sask Sport Female Athlete of the Year

It was a chance to play for Canada in a historic stadium.

Humboldt's Connor Guillet and Liam Jensen of Watrous suited up for Team Canada in the International Bowl on January 31st.

The International Bowl is a series of games between Canada and the United States. Guillet and Jensen were part of the Under-19 game.

While the United States won the game, Guillet reflected on the experience with pride in being able to put on the red and white of Canada.

The game was played at AT&T Stadium - home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.

READ MORE: Guillet Reflects on 'Incredible Experience' Representing Canada

Another year and another ticket to the Tim Hortons Brier for Team Steve Laycock.

The rink, which includes St. Gregor's Kirk and Dallan Muyres rolled to a third straight Sasktel Tankard title with an unbeaten record.

Unfortunately for the Laycock foursome, they were unable to build off a 2015 bronze at the Brier, failing to qualify for the playoffs.

As the top ranked team in Saskatchewan, there is a fair opportunity for Laycock and crew to make it four straight in 2017.

READ MORE: Laycock, Muyres Roll Into Brier

Humboldt's Dawson Atamanchuk had a strong first year in the Prairie Junior Hockey League.

Saskatchewan's Junior 'B' league, Atamanchuk was a star for the Delisle Chiefs, scoring 70 points and being named the league's Rookie of the Year.

His strong 2015-16 season with the Chiefs has helped pave the way for Atamanchuk to stick around on the Humboldt Broncos this year, where he has suited up in 22 games, earning nine points.

READ MORE: Atamanchuk Shines in First Year with Chiefs

Another provincial curling championship was earned in the Kalthoff family.

After Kevin won multiple titles at the Men's and Senior level, his son Dustin picked up a provincial Mixed Doubles championship in 2016.

Kalthoff and partner Sherry Anderson qualified for the Canadian Championship for the fourth year in a row, but it was the first time winning.

Unfortunately, Anderson also won the Senior Women's title and was unable to compete with Kalthoff due to scheduling.

He continued on with new partner Marliese Kasner, and the duo made it all the way to Sweden and the World Championships, where they finished in fifth place.

READ MORE: Kalthoff Wins Provincial Curling Mixed Championship

READ MORE: Canadian Trials, Funding on the Way for Kalthoff

Following some late season adversity with the passing of coach Kevin Grieman, the HCI Mohawks Senior Girls basketball team was able to rally and finish the season strong.

The Mohawks qualified for regionals as the fourth seed, meaning that they were able to host one of the four championships to determine who would qualify for Hoopla.

On their home court, the Mohawks punched their spot in Hoopla, defeating Assiniboia 59-29.

At the provincial championships in Moose Jaw, HCI fell to the top-seeded Lumsden Angels in the semi-finals and lost by a narrow margin to Indian Head to finish in fourth place.

READ MORE: Mohawks Senior Girls Hoopla Bound

Earlier in the basketball season, Grade 12 student Angela Baran signed with Lakeland College in Lloydminster to continue her basketball career.

Baran was a star for the Mohawks over four seasons and really took over in the 2015-16 season for HCI, which allowed her to participate in Hoopla for the first time.

In her first year with the Rustlers, Baran is averaging six points a game and is second on the team in three point percentage at 37.5.

READ MORE: Baran Reflects on Hoopla, Four Years with Mohawks

For the third straight year, the Middle Lake Avengers girls basketball team was the last team standing, winning the provincial basketball championship.

The Avengers edged Fillmore in a tight final game, 59-51.

In the 2A bracket, it was the Wynyard girls remaining champions, winning for a second year in a row, as they defeated Regina Harvest City.

READ MORE: Middle Lake Threepeat, Wynyard's Second Highlight Hoopla

It was a double banner year for the Midget AA Humboldt Broncos.

One week after repeating as champions of the Centre Four Hockey League with a 4-1 win over the Saskatoon Sabercats, the Broncos claimed the provincial championship.

In a unique match-up, Humboldt knocked off the Bantam AAA Notre Dame Hounds with a 4-3 win and overall 6-3 goals edge over two games.

It was the fourth time the Midget AA program has won a provincial championship, with previous titles in 2005, 2010 and 2011.

READ MORE: Still on Top, Midget AA Broncos Retain CFHL Championship

READ MORE: Twice is Nice, Midget AA Broncos Claim Provincial Title

At the annual Football Saskatchewan Coaches Clinic, Barry Croshaw of Watrous was rewarded for his efforts in coaching.

Croshaw was the latest recipient of the Darcey Busse award for coaching excellence.

The Wildcats program has seen much success with Croshaw at the helm, winning six provincial titles.

READ MORE: Croshaw Named Darcey Busse Recipient for Coaching Excellence

More Local Sports

Reviewing 2016: Provincial Championships Highlight First Third

It was an exciting year for sports in the Humboldt area. Here are some of the top stories from January to April. In the midst of a down year, the Humboldt Broncos unloaded several players ahead of…

Overtime Goal Sends Midget AA's Into Break With Win

Morgan Gobeil scored his second of two goals 27 seconds into overtime, as the Midget AA Humboldt Broncos stepped into the Christmas break with a 3-2 win. After Humboldt got out to a 2-0 lead after…

Bantam AA Broncos Enter Break After Solid First Half

The Bantam AA Humboldt Broncos fell short in a back and forth game to wrap up the pre-Christmas schedule. In Tisdale, the Broncos were taking on the Northeast Wolfpack, who are second overall in the…

Current, Past Basketball Squads Reconvene for Alumni Games

An annual Christmas tradition continued at Humboldt Collegiate Institute on Sunday. Around 20 players from past basketball teams returned to the school to compete against the current Senior Girls and…

Humboldt Hobbles into Much Deserved Christmas Break

The Broncos will limp into the Christmas break falling 5-1 to Melfort on home ice Saturday night but with just one game left in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League before December 30th, the Broncos…

Mason Shines in Shut-out of Wings

No goaltender in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League has played more than the Broncos Garrett Mason this year and finally Friday night his hard work has resulted in his first career SJHL shut-out.…

Midget AA Broncos Seeking Stronger Starts

In a stretch of three games in four days at the Elgar Petersen Arena, the Midget AA Broncos got off to a tough start Thursday, falling 2-0 to the Saskatoon Riverkings. "We came out flat and weren't…

HCI Basketball Teams Taking on the Past

An annual Christmas tradition is returning to HCI on Sunday. Basketball players from the past are coming back to the school to take on the current squads in the alumni games. The girls take to the…

Humboldt's Kalthoff Focused on Tankard

This past weekend at the Humboldt Curling Club Dustin Kalthoff returned home as his season with Jason Jacobson continues. The Saskatoon based rink came up just short falling in the final to Brad…

Broncos Breakdowns Lead to 2nd Consecutive Loss

Another first period being heavily outscored and a second short handed goal early in the second period sealed the demise for the Broncos leading to another long night on the road. In Kindersley…

Korte Rejuvenated by Young Throwers

Bruce Korte is admittedly winding down his long, successful curling career but there is still a few slides from the hack left for the Muenster product. Last season he recruited the services of up and…

Terriers Trim Broncos

The Broncos weren't able to build off a home win Saturday on the road in Yorkton Sunday as they dropped a 4-3 decision to the Terriers. They did get a split in their back to back games but the result…

CurlSask Tour Takes Over Humboldt Curling Club

It was a busy weekend for the Humboldt Curling Club, as they hosted the BV Inn Classic, with 19 teams from across the Province attending. The final also featured a local Curler, as Dustin Kahltoff…

Broncos Close Account on Late Mils Advance

The Humboldt Broncos exploded for a handful of second period goals en route to a nerve wracking 5-4 slighting of the Melville Millionaires Saturday finally solving the money men. Humboldt's…

Midget AA Broncos Set to Raise Banner

The double-A midget Broncos will play their first game of the season Saturday afternoon at the Elgar Petersen Arena. The reigning Centre Four Hockey League and provincial champions have had one home…

Broncos Add Size in Swap of 19 Year-old Forwards

The Humboldt Broncos have made a trade they feel will help them compete with the likes of the Battlefords or Nipawin if they have to come up against the rough and tumble teams of the Saskatchewan…

Mohawks Honouring Local Legends

A pair of local legends will be honoured Friday night, as the HCI Mohawks Senior Girls basketball team holds the first Kevin J. Grieman Memorial Tournament. Grieman and Wade Weseen will take the…

Humboldt Curling Club Hosting CurlSask Bonspiel

19 Men's teams will compete for prize money this weekend at the Humboldt Curling Club. The Curl Sask Men's Tour Bonspiel will take place this weekend in Humboldt, with tour points also on the line…

Broncos Blanked by Klippers

Despite the return of their captain and top centreman the Broncos couldn't solve Nick Trenciansky and the Kindersley Klippers who shut Humboldt out 1-0 Tuesday night. Logan Schatz was reunited with…

Van Os-Shaw Named POW

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League named their weekly top player honours Monday including a couple Broncos being recognized. 19 year-old winger Chris Van Os-Shaw was named the Player of the Week,…

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local Sports

Broncos Find Offence in Melfort

Battlefords Again has Humboldt Seeing Stars

Giddings Aiming Higher Following First Season With Hilltops

Broncos Equal Last Season's Win Total

HCC November Cash, Ladies Bonspiel Awarded

Ingram Earns Chance to Play for Canada

Watrous, Wadena Hold Q-Spiels

Gardiner Among SJHL Weekly Honourees

Wallin Set for Next Step in Golf Career

Midget AA's Sweep, Bantams Split Weekend Series

Tropics Claim Second Straight Silver

Camrud Plays Hero as Broncos Snap Slide

Broncos Flounder in Flin Flon

Boys Volleyball Teams Look to Rally for Gold

Stars Continue Dominance Over Broncos

Romaniuk Honoured for Collegiate Play

Broncos Make Move with Klippers

Cougars Outlast Invermay, Claim First Provincial Title

Midget AA's Complete Comeback in OT; Sunday Recap

Fillies Take Tisdale Tournament Title

Local Sports Archives

Upcoming Events

Across the Snow: Snowmobile Exhibit

15 December 2016 12:00 am - 25 March 2017 5:00 pm

Humboldt Museum





Foster for the Holidays

21 December 2016 1:00 pm - 03 January 2017 1:00 pm

Humboldt SPCA, Humboldt





Alcoholics Anonymous Humboldt Meetings

29 December 2016 8:00 pm

Humboldt District Hospital





Cudworth Lions Club - Chase the Ace Lottery

30 December 2016 6:00 pm

Cudworth Motor Inn, Cudworth





Texas Holdem Knockout Poker Tournament

30 December 2016 7:00 pm

Annaheim Community Hall





Malcolm Foster

30 December 2016 7:00 pm

Caleb Village Humboldt, Humboldt





Alcoholics Anonymous Humboldt Meetings

30 December 2016 7:30 pm

Humboldt District Hospital





Login