Reviewing 2016: Provincial Championships Highlight First Third

It was an exciting year for sports in the Humboldt area. Here are some of the top stories from January to April.

In the midst of a down year, the Humboldt Broncos unloaded several players ahead of the trade deadline.

Among those shipped out was Humboldt's Jarrett Fontaine, who was moved to Weyburn in a deal that brought back Chris Van Os-Shaw to the Broncos.

Fontaine went on to finish the year with the Red Wings before landing a scholarship with Trinity Western University in BC.

Through 12 games played this season for the Spartans, Fontaine has a team-leading 10 goals to go with five assists for 15 points.

Adding to her numerous accomplishments, Humboldt's Brianne Theisen-Eaton was named Sask Sport's Female Athlete of the Year.

It was the third straight year that Theisen-Eaton received the honour.

Theisen-Eaton won multiple events to earn the award, including gold at the Hypo-Meeting and silver at the World Championships.

After earning bronze at the 2016 Olympics, Theisen-Eaton is a good bet for a fourpeat.

It was a chance to play for Canada in a historic stadium.

Humboldt's Connor Guillet and Liam Jensen of Watrous suited up for Team Canada in the International Bowl on January 31st.

The International Bowl is a series of games between Canada and the United States. Guillet and Jensen were part of the Under-19 game.

While the United States won the game, Guillet reflected on the experience with pride in being able to put on the red and white of Canada.

The game was played at AT&T Stadium - home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.

Another year and another ticket to the Tim Hortons Brier for Team Steve Laycock.

The rink, which includes St. Gregor's Kirk and Dallan Muyres rolled to a third straight Sasktel Tankard title with an unbeaten record.

Unfortunately for the Laycock foursome, they were unable to build off a 2015 bronze at the Brier, failing to qualify for the playoffs.

As the top ranked team in Saskatchewan, there is a fair opportunity for Laycock and crew to make it four straight in 2017.

Humboldt's Dawson Atamanchuk had a strong first year in the Prairie Junior Hockey League.

Saskatchewan's Junior 'B' league, Atamanchuk was a star for the Delisle Chiefs, scoring 70 points and being named the league's Rookie of the Year.

His strong 2015-16 season with the Chiefs has helped pave the way for Atamanchuk to stick around on the Humboldt Broncos this year, where he has suited up in 22 games, earning nine points.

Another provincial curling championship was earned in the Kalthoff family.

After Kevin won multiple titles at the Men's and Senior level, his son Dustin picked up a provincial Mixed Doubles championship in 2016.

Kalthoff and partner Sherry Anderson qualified for the Canadian Championship for the fourth year in a row, but it was the first time winning.

Unfortunately, Anderson also won the Senior Women's title and was unable to compete with Kalthoff due to scheduling.

He continued on with new partner Marliese Kasner, and the duo made it all the way to Sweden and the World Championships, where they finished in fifth place.

Following some late season adversity with the passing of coach Kevin Grieman, the HCI Mohawks Senior Girls basketball team was able to rally and finish the season strong.

The Mohawks qualified for regionals as the fourth seed, meaning that they were able to host one of the four championships to determine who would qualify for Hoopla.

On their home court, the Mohawks punched their spot in Hoopla, defeating Assiniboia 59-29.

At the provincial championships in Moose Jaw, HCI fell to the top-seeded Lumsden Angels in the semi-finals and lost by a narrow margin to Indian Head to finish in fourth place.

Earlier in the basketball season, Grade 12 student Angela Baran signed with Lakeland College in Lloydminster to continue her basketball career.

Baran was a star for the Mohawks over four seasons and really took over in the 2015-16 season for HCI, which allowed her to participate in Hoopla for the first time.

In her first year with the Rustlers, Baran is averaging six points a game and is second on the team in three point percentage at 37.5.

For the third straight year, the Middle Lake Avengers girls basketball team was the last team standing, winning the provincial basketball championship.

The Avengers edged Fillmore in a tight final game, 59-51.

In the 2A bracket, it was the Wynyard girls remaining champions, winning for a second year in a row, as they defeated Regina Harvest City.

It was a double banner year for the Midget AA Humboldt Broncos.

One week after repeating as champions of the Centre Four Hockey League with a 4-1 win over the Saskatoon Sabercats, the Broncos claimed the provincial championship.

In a unique match-up, Humboldt knocked off the Bantam AAA Notre Dame Hounds with a 4-3 win and overall 6-3 goals edge over two games.

It was the fourth time the Midget AA program has won a provincial championship, with previous titles in 2005, 2010 and 2011.

At the annual Football Saskatchewan Coaches Clinic, Barry Croshaw of Watrous was rewarded for his efforts in coaching.

Croshaw was the latest recipient of the Darcey Busse award for coaching excellence.

The Wildcats program has seen much success with Croshaw at the helm, winning six provincial titles.

