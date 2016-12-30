Reviewing 2016: Draft Selections, More Provincial Titles

Winning seasons and major accomplishments were highlights throughout the year in the Humboldt area for sports. Here are some from May to August.

Humboldt's Kelly Bates continues to help shape football in the area with his annual camp.

The camp is now heading into its 12th year in 2017, and has featured professional players and coaches teaching techniques to high school athletes.

Always sold out, the camp welcomes 100 players to Muenster each year.

The WHL and SJHL Bantam Drafts saw many players from the area selected.

Humboldt's Logan Barlage was the fourth overall pick of the Swift Current Broncos in May's WHL Draft. Barlage, Cael Zimmerman and Blake Allan were teammates on the 2015-16 Bantam AA Broncos and were all picked by WHL teams.

In the SJHL Draft, another two players from the team were selected.

Defenseman Lucas Ochitwa was picked 11th overall by Melfort and forward Max Gudnason went 49th to the Melville Millionaires.

The Broncos had seven picks in the draft, and one of them included Zimmerman, who they took 50th overall.

HCI hosted high school badminton provincials, and one local team was able to come out with a medal.

The Annaheim Mixed duo of Remington Rohel and Ashley Blechinger earned a bronze medal, defeating Regina O'Neill in three sets.

The annual Ed Henick Senior Bowl took place over the May long weekend, with three players and one coach in the 9-man game from the HCI Mohawks.

Defensive back Jared Giddings was named MVP of the game - a dominant 48-13 win for the North over the South. Giddings also earned top defensive back for all players from the north.

He was joined by running back Jacob Zimroz, defensive lineman Cody Weyland and coach Tom Schwinghamer.

Following his high school career, Giddings was able to land a spot with the Saskatoon Hilltops of the CJFL to keep his football career going.

It was a triple gold kind of weekend for Humboldt's Taylor Zwarych at the high school provincial track championships in June.

Zwarych blazed past the competition in the 80-metre Hurdles, 100-metre and 200-metre runs to claim the three gold.

Her strong showing, combined with finishes of the other HCI athletes, saw the school finish second overall in the 3A category.

Hockey adventures have taken Humboldt's Rebecca Unrau to Europe.

After playing out her final season with the UBC Thunderbirds in the CIS, Unrau landed a pro deal with a women's team in Sweden.

In eight games played so far, Unrau has 17 points for Karlskrona HK.

The HCI Mohawks Athletic Awards banquet in June had a repeat of the year prior.

Four athletes take home the awards for Senior and Junior Male and Female athlete of the year, and just like in 2015, 2016 saw the same winners.

Jared Giddings won the Senior Boys award, Rylan Marianchuk was named Junior Boys winner, while Angela Baran and Jenna Giddings won the Senior and Junior Girls awards.

June brought big changes to the Saskatoon Blades, which also furthered the careers along of two local coaches.

Former Broncos coach Dean Brockman from St. Benedict took over as Head Coach of the Blades after LeRoy's Bob Woods announced he was leaving to head back to the NHL.

Woods joined the Buffalo Sabres as assistant coach.

After a big year between the net for the WHL's Kamloops Blazers, Imperial's Connor Ingram heard his name called at the NHL Draft.

Ingram was selected 88th overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in June's draft.

Prior to the draft, Ingram attended a Hockey Canada Goalie Camp, and was named to the Junior Development camp roster later in the summer.

Of course, Ingram eventually found his way on to the World Junior roster, where he is currently playing in Toronto for Canada.

Muenster's Rienna Rueve earned her fourth championship in five years with the Saskatoon Valkyries of the Western Women's Canadian Football League.

The Valkyries defeated the Edmonton Storm 81-6 to earn the championship.

Later in the summer, Rueve earned a national championship, playing in the Canadian Women's Championship for Saskatchewan.

Ahead of her final season in the NCAA with the Utah Utes, Humboldt's Paige Crozon picked up some more experience with Team Canada.

Crozon was chosen for the Canadian Women's Development Team that competed in an exhibition tournament in Prague, Czech Republic.

It was the fourth time Crozon was able to play for Canada.

The Utes are unbeaten thus far in the 2016-17 season, with Crozon averaging 10 points a game.

Hosting the provincial championship in July, the Muenster A's girls softball team stood tall throughout the tournament, winning the provincial title.

The A's defeated Langenburg in the final on their home field.

Also winning in softball, was the Bruno Merchants senior team. The Merchants finished with an unbeaten record at provincials in Prince Albert.

Another provincial title came shortly after for Muenster, as the Midget AAA Red Sox won in just their second year the AAA level.

The Red Sox completed a late comeback to knock off the Saskatoon Diamondbacks 6-5.

It was just the beginning of the winning for the Red Sox, who qualified for nationals in Quebec, where they earned a bronze medal.

Prior to nationals, four players from the team helped Saskatchewan win the Baseball Canada Cup for the first time ever.

Brody Frerichs, Logan Hofmann, Parker McRae and Tyler McWillie were able to make it a triple medal summer on the diamond.

The Humboldt Hammerheads enjoyed another season in the pool, and it saw a provincial record broken.

Late in the swimming year, Michael Carnago broke the 100-metre backstroke record by 19 hundredths of a second.

Carnago and Maya Berscheid were able to win aggregate medals at provincials.

The Saskatchewan Summer Games took place in July in Estevan.

Humboldt's Tayden Wallin added to his youth golfing accomplishments by winning gold in the event. Taylor Zwarych added to her three track gold from the high school year by earning one silver and two bronze at the games.

Overall, Prairie Central, which includes Humboldt, finished fourth in the standings.

