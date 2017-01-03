Ingram, Canada Off to World Junior Semi's

Team Canada will already have a better finish to the World Juniors in 2017 than 2016.

Imperial's Connor Ingram stopped 16 shots, as the Canadians defeated Czech Republic 5-3 in the quarter-finals.

Ingram was called upon for the second straight game by Head Coach Dominique Ducharme, after starting in the final round robin game against the United States.

Canada will meet Sweden in Wednesday's semi-final, with the winner taking on the US or Russia.

No word yet on if it will be Ingram or Carter Hart in goal for Canada.