Olympic Bronze Medalist Theisen-Eaton Retiring

After earning bronze at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, Humboldt's Brianne Theisen-Eaton has announced she is retiring from track and field.

Theisen-Eaton rocketed on to the world stage in 2007, winning hold in heptathlon at the Pan American Junior Championships.

From there, she went on to win six NCAA track championships at the University of Oregon, before appearing in multiple World, Commonwealth and Olympic Games.

In addition to the Rio bronze, the HCI grad's accomplishments include gold at the Commonwealth Games, as well as silver at the World Championships, and gold at the World Indoor championships.

Brianne's husband, Ashton Eaton also announced his retirement on Wednesday.

Eaton defended his Olympic gold in Rio, winning for the second straight games, and is retiring as one of the top athletes in the world.