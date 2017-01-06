Gardiner's WHL Rights Traded

The Prince Albert Raiders have sent the Western Hockey League rights of Humboldt product Reid Gardiner to the Kelowna Rockets.

Gardiner, who turns 21 on January 19th is playing with the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penquins in the American Hockey League. that's top end farm team of the reigning Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penquins. Gardiner signed an AHL deal prior to this season instead of returning for his fifth season in PA.

His younger brother, Erik is currently with the Rockets, he was called up to them after an impressive stint with the Broncos earlier this season.

Also on Friday, Watson's Dustin Tokarski has signed a one deal deal with the Anaheim Ducks, the 27 year-old netminder is currently playing in the American Hockey League with the San Diego Gulls.