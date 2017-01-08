Broncos Escape the Cage with 2 Points

The Broncos were presented with a tough task as 2017 opened this weekend, a challenge that didn't set them back, they edged Nipawin 2-1 Saturday night securing a sweep of the home and home series.

Friday night night at the Elgar Petersen Arena the green and gold exploded for five second period goals en route to a 6-2 win, on the road in the back end of the the meetings they needed just two in the middle frame to pick up their first victory at the Centennial Arena since January 28th, 2014.

Broncos' Assistant Coach Brayden Klimosko was elated on the post game show.

"It was a good 60 minutes here for us tonight, I thought we played a pretty good hockey game. We didn't really give them much at times, we made one mistake, they scored on it other that that it was clean."

Riding a seven game losing streak in Nipawin including a 6-2 loss their first visit of the year in October Humboldt showed in the first maybe this was a different night. Despite a shot disadvantage of 11-6 the Broncos appeared to be going the break even, but Logan Casavant gave the Hawks a 1-0 lead with 41 seconds left in the opening frame.

With not a single victory this season when trailing after one the Broncos were looking to erase a lot of zeros. Chris Van Os-Shaw completed a picture perfect odd man rush at the 4:55 mark tying the game at 1-1. His Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League leading 28th was set up by Trevor Posch and Brayden Camrud.

Captain Logan Schatz would add the eventual game winning tally at 11:54 during a 4-on-3 power play. He scored in back to back games on the weekend, his first goals since opening night when the 19 year-old notched a pair in a win over Notre Dame. Their top centreman missed 26 games with a dislocated elbow suffered at the SJHL showcase.

"It was pretty nice to get that one last night and tonight felt just as good and hopefully I can just keep trying doing the things well I was doing at the start of the season," he said after the game. "It's a lot of games off and I'm still trying to get my legs under me and stuff like that but it felt really good for sure."

Van Os-Shaw fed Schatz the cross crease pass allowing him to bury his fourth goal, Connor Swystun picked up the second assist.

Carter Seminuk and the Broncos now healthy defense troops shut the door the rest of the way securing their third win over the Hawks in four games.

"It's awesome, the break the was really good for us," Schatz added regarding the wins. "I think it just got everyone re-energized the way we were at the start of the season, everybody is happy to be back. We put our work hats on for these two games and we're happy to get four points on the weekend."

Seminuk made 33 stops in Humboldt's net, his second win over Nipawin this season, Declan Hobbs got the start for Nipawin after Kristian Stead was pulled Friday, Hobbs allowed two goals on 25 Humboldt chances.

The Broncos won the special team battle for the second straight night as well, they were a perfect 6/6 killing penalties, they scored once on seven chances. On the weekend the Broncos were 4/13 with the man advantage and 14/15 while down a man.

They are now off until Thursday when they host the Kindersley Klippers at 7:30.

Elsewhere Saturday across the SJHL, the Battlefords Stars edged Weyburn 2-1, Flin Flon exploded for a 5-0 win in Kindersley and Yorkton topped La Ronge 3-1.

You can hear more form both Klimosko and Schatz below as well as from Parker Wakaeuk, the first intermission guest during the broadcast.