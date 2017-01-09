Annual Avengers Basketball Classic Takes Place in Middle Lake

Basketball players and fans gathered in Middle Lake for the Avengers Annual Basketball Classic on the weekend.

The tournament featured local teams such as Lake Lenore, HCI, Kinistino, Foam Lake, and the host Middle Lake.

Trevor Otsig is the Head Coach of the Middle Lake Senior Girls Basketball team.

He explains what it takes to host a tournament of this nature.

"It takes a good committment from some great parents here. They took the bull by the horns, did all the organizing for me, got all the food. You need great parent support definitely."

Otsig talks about the competition at this years tournament.

"1A and 2A teams that we have here I know, they all arefairly near the top of their respective divisions, and Humboldt's in a bit of a rebuild mode, kind of like us here. So there's been close games throughout the two days."

Otsig talks about how his team looks compared to last year's Provincial Championship team.

"There's different roles to fill, and we're slowly trying to find our way with it. As with every year, when you graduate kids, people need to find out how to play minutes again, or more minutes than what they're used to. They're coming, and it takes time for hard work and intensity in practice to carry over into games, and they're coming. We're a young team, they;re smart kids, they'll figure it out."

The tournament also featured a skills competion which was held before the 7th place game.

Hear more from Coach Otsig here: