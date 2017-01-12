Provincial Paths Drawn for Local Hockey Teams

The Saskatchewan Hockey Association has released brackets for the 2017 provincial playoffs.
Games will begin over the next month, as the first series in some brackets are to be completed by February 13.
Series listed below are the team's first playoff round. No game dates are finalized as of yet.
Senior A
Lanigan Pirates vs Waldheim
Wakaw Lakers vs Tisdale
LeRoy Braves vs Lumsden
Senior B
Watrous Winterhawks vs Biggar
Wynyard Monarchs vs Watrous/Biggar
Senior C
Naicam Vikings vs Loreburn
Raymore Rockets vs Central Butte
Drake Canucks vs Raymore/Central Butte
Senior D
Foam Lake Flyers vs Beechy
Midget AA
Centre Four Winner vs South Sask Winner **Midget AA Humboldt Broncos are in Centre Four**
Midget B
Wynyard Monarchs vs Delisle
Strasbourg Maroons vs Rosetown
Midget C
Naicam Vikings vs Clavet Cougars
Midget D
Muenster Flyers vs Goodsoil
Lanigan Pirates vs Edam
Bantam AA
Winner of the Saskatchewan Bantam AA Hockey League **Bantam AA Broncos are in the league**
Bantam A
Humboldt Broncos vs Yorkton
Bantam B
Clavet Cougars vs Nipawin
St. Brieux Nordiques vs Unity
Wynyard Monarchs vs Rosetown
Bantam C
Cudworth Stars vs Porcupine Plain
Watrous Winterhawks vs Delisle
Wadena Wildcats vs Carnduff
Bantam D
Colonsay/Viscount vs Macklin
Muenster Flyers vs Kerrobert
Bantam Female A
East Central Fillies vs Yorkton
Peewee AA
Centre Four vs Saskatoon **Peewee AA Broncos are in the Centre Four**
Peewee A
Humboldt Broncos vs Warman
Peewee B
Bruno Flames vs Kindersley
Peewee C
Wynyard Monarchs vs Porcupine Plain
Wakaw Warriors vs Tisdale
Watrous Winterhawks vs Delisle
Muenster Flyers vs Rosetown
Strasbourg Maroons vs Gull Lake
Peewee D
Clavet Cougars vs St. Brieux Nordiques
Wadena Wildcats vs Carrot River
Lanigan Pirates vs Preeceville