Provincial Paths Drawn for Local Hockey Teams

The Saskatchewan Hockey Association has released brackets for the 2017 provincial playoffs.

Games will begin over the next month, as the first series in some brackets are to be completed by February 13.

Series listed below are the team's first playoff round. No game dates are finalized as of yet.

Senior A

Lanigan Pirates vs Waldheim

Wakaw Lakers vs Tisdale

LeRoy Braves vs Lumsden

Senior B

Watrous Winterhawks vs Biggar

Wynyard Monarchs vs Watrous/Biggar

Senior C

Naicam Vikings vs Loreburn

Raymore Rockets vs Central Butte

Drake Canucks vs Raymore/Central Butte

Senior D

Foam Lake Flyers vs Beechy

Midget AA

Centre Four Winner vs South Sask Winner **Midget AA Humboldt Broncos are in Centre Four**

Midget B

Wynyard Monarchs vs Delisle

Strasbourg Maroons vs Rosetown

Midget C

Naicam Vikings vs Clavet Cougars

Midget D

Muenster Flyers vs Goodsoil

Lanigan Pirates vs Edam

Bantam AA

Winner of the Saskatchewan Bantam AA Hockey League **Bantam AA Broncos are in the league**

Bantam A

Humboldt Broncos vs Yorkton

Bantam B

Clavet Cougars vs Nipawin

St. Brieux Nordiques vs Unity

Wynyard Monarchs vs Rosetown

Bantam C

Cudworth Stars vs Porcupine Plain

Watrous Winterhawks vs Delisle

Wadena Wildcats vs Carnduff

Bantam D

Colonsay/Viscount vs Macklin

Muenster Flyers vs Kerrobert

Bantam Female A

East Central Fillies vs Yorkton

Peewee AA

Centre Four vs Saskatoon **Peewee AA Broncos are in the Centre Four**

Peewee A

Humboldt Broncos vs Warman

Peewee B

Bruno Flames vs Kindersley

Peewee C

Wynyard Monarchs vs Porcupine Plain

Wakaw Warriors vs Tisdale

Watrous Winterhawks vs Delisle

Muenster Flyers vs Rosetown

Strasbourg Maroons vs Gull Lake

Peewee D

Clavet Cougars vs St. Brieux Nordiques

Wadena Wildcats vs Carrot River

Lanigan Pirates vs Preeceville