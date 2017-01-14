Bruno Hosting 13 Broomball Teams

13 teams from across Saskatchewan are in Bruno this weekend for a broomball tournament.

Teams from Odessa, Debden, Big River, Estevan and Vonda/Aberdeen as well as the hosts are on the ice all weekend long.

The first of 27 games in midget boys and junior boys and girls action was Friday evening.

The schedule resumes Saturday morning at 8 o'clock. The last game of Saturday is slated for a 10 start.

Games continue Sunday morning at eight, the midget boys final is set for 1pm, the girls championship is a 2pm face-off, the junior boys final concludes the event at 3pm.