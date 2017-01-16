Broncos Hold Off Notre Dame Surge

The Broncos won their third straight Sunday night holding off a late surge from Notre Dame and sneaking a 3-2 win on home ice.

Newcomer Brett Horn scored in his first game as a Bronco, Brayden Camrud added his fourth and Laramie Kostelansky got the game winner late in the first.

Assistant Coach Brayden Klimosko said they probably let the Hounds stay close in their third game in three days.

"We came out pretty hard there and had a really good first period probably thinking they would fade a little bit and they didn't. Give them a lot of credit there, honestly we played okay too, we had to be sharp, we had to be on to get those two points tonight, we'll take it for sure."

He was very impressed with their role players night in the win.

"When you are getting contributions like that from your fourth line all night that's pretty impressive, it was good to see. Laramie was a beast out there today, hopefully they can keep it going. That makes us a four line team, that will be tough to stop against some teams, it was very nice to see."

Now that the deadline has passed and the Broncos are healthy the buzz is starting to build as Klimosko explained on the post game show.

"We've got such a good group and a team that really likes winning hockey games. You have a team that wants to win games, it's a fun time of year and it's only going to get more fun for them. They are going to enjoy those moments where you are in playoff time and maybe making a deep run, it's exciting."

Garrett Mason recorded his 18th win of the season stopping 26 of 28 shots in the victory.

Humboldt finished 0/3 on the power play, the Hounds were 1/5.

The Broncos hit the highway for their next games, travelling to Estevan on Friday and Weyburn on Saturday.

You can hear Klimosko's complete post game comments below.