Dutton Climbs to Top of World Cup Podium

Humboldt's William Dutton has found his passion for speed skating once again.

The 2014 Olympian retired from the sport in 2015 but after some soul searching the 27 year-old has rebounded and climbed into the elite of the Canadian World Cup Team.

After starts in China, Kazakhstan, Japan and the Netherlands this season Dutton was overly happy with his start but he recently collected his first win on the circuit in Calgary.

"I didn't have quite as good as a start this season as I did last year but I came home refocused and I ended up winning the Canadian Championship this year in 500 metre so that was a first and a pretty fun little title to add to my resume."

He's currently ranked 21st in the points standings.

His schedule will resume in February as they get set to head to Korea for the World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships.

"They call it a pre-Olympic event, it's at the Olympic venue. it will be pretty awesome to see where the Olympics are going to be staged. I think it will be a really cool environment, it will be motivating, I am pretty excited for that."

At the 2014 Games he placed 18th in the first 500m race and 11th in the second for a combined placing of 14th. He was 26th in the 1000m.

He now points to the Games in just over a year as the pinnacle of his return to the oval.

"I think I would be disappointed with anything other than a medal, that's the reason I came back to speed skating. Now that I have had international success I believe I can achieve that goal. I won't be disappointed as long as I know I gave everything but I believe I can do that."

"That's what I am hoping to achieve."

If he does reach the podium and claim a medal, he will be the second Humboldtian from the HCI graduating class of 2007 to achieve the feat, Brianne Theisen-Eaton shared a classroom with Dutton before he moved to Calgary to ramp up his speed skating training at Olympic Park.

"Around here, oh Will what it's like to be the second best athlete from the graduating class of 2007," he joked.

"I think Humboldt is a pretty unique place."

You can hear more from Dutton below in his interview with Bolt FM's Clark Stork.