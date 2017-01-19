Bantam Broncos March Past Generals

  • Print
For the first time since October 1st the Humboldt AA Bantam Broncos were on their home ice at the Elgar Petersen Arena, they used it to their advantage as they routed the Saskatoon Generals 7-2.

Brett Fogg scored in the first to give the Broncos a 1-0 after one, Kalen Ukrainetz notched his first of two early in the second, Fogg added another late in the period as the home team took a 3-0 lead to the 3rd..

The Generals would get on the board early in the final frame cutting the lead to 3-1 but then the Broncos exploded for four to put the game out of reach. Dawson Barlage made it 4-1, Ukrainetz advanced the lead to 5-1 with his second, Maquire Scheidt and Nolan Allen capped Humboldt's scoring, a Generals meaningless goal capped the scoring.

The AA Bantams are now 14-6-2 on the season, good enough for 5th place overall in the north standings of the Saskatchewan AA Bantam Hockey League. 

Humboldt finished an astounding 5/11 with the power play, Saskatoon was 1/10.

Derek Tarnowski made 30 stops in the Humboldt net.

Wednesday's contest was the first of nine straight they will play at the EPA. Next up is the Northeast Wolfpack on Friday at 7:15, the West Central Wheatkings are in Humboldt Saturday afternoon, face-off is 3:45.

The Broncos did play three home games earlier this season but those were played at the new LeRoy rink.

