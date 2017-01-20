AA Midgets Down Rival NE Wolfpack

The AA Midget Humboldt Broncos are 15-4 on the season now after downing the Northeast Wolfpack 5-2 Thursday at the Elgar Petersen Arena.

After the Broncos fell down 1-0 early, Damon Vanderlinde tied the contest in the first period sending the teams to the break knotted at 1-1.

Austin Hiltz made it 2-1 early in the second period, Gavin Ingram widened the gap to 3-1 at the 11 minute mark of the middle frame.

With just 13 seconds remaining in the period the Wolfpack would draw it to 3-2 with a power-play goal.

The Broncos would regain their two goal lead courtesy of Hunter Edmonds who kept and fired on an odd man rush making it 4-2, Justin Pronych put it away with the fifth and final tally.

Dawson Cochrane turned aside 31/33 shots in the Humboldt net.

They will host the Battlefords Saturday at 6pm, they are in Saskatoon to take on the Sabercats Sunday.