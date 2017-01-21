Broncos-Bruins Burn Down the Barn

The referee calling the shots Friday night in Estevan during the Broncos and Bruins game will likely need to ice his arm and apply countless coats of lip chap as their game bogged down into an unorganized mess.

Estevan escaped with a 7-4 win with a pair of late empty net goals but it was the second period that turned into a debacle of penalties and confusion dragging the game well past the usual couple hours.

The Bruins were awarded four first period power plays plus another seven in the middle period, they had another pair in the third, thankfully the Humboldt penalty killers kept the Bruins off the sheet in 12 of them.

On the post game show Assistant Coach Brayden Klimosko relayed his thoughts on the abomination at Affinity Place.

"It's kind of a joke to be honest, it's kind of a circus, it really was. It was a penalty here, penalty there, fight here, fight there, you almost wish you were playing again almost. It was wild, it was too quick for the referee tonight and it got out of hand."

Having lost twice to Estevan already this year thanks to sloppy starts and early holes the Broncos didn't help themselves in the first minute of their season series finale. Matt McNeil scored his first of four goals 52 seconds in on a breakaway from the Bruins blueline.

Humboldt would settle down tying the game at 11:14 on the power-play Matthieu Gomercic completed a three-on-two rush from Logan Schatz and Chris Van Os-Shaw.

Just when it looked like they would go to the break tied 1-1, Josh Rieger threw a seeing eye wrister through Garrett Mason with 0.7 seconds left on the clock, this after the Broncos had killed eight minutes in penalties.

In the second period amidst the laughable penalty calls the visitors clawed back again, newcomer Brett Horn would get his first of a natural hat trick in the game. Luke Kempf picked up the lone assist on the 2-2 marker that came at 5:23.

Kempf was ejected not long after that for a fight with Levi Barnstable.

After tying it the Bruins found a spark, McNeil made it 3-2 on a Bruins' power play, just 26 seconds later Jake Heerspink was able to fire a slap shot into a wide open net because Mason had an Estevan player laying on his back in the crease, the lone time through 60 minutes the referee tossed his whistle aside.

Heading to the third down a pair despite the the penalty party the Broncos didn't go away, Horn notched his second from Van Os-Shaw and Trent Huitema at 10:55.

Then the dagger, while short handed Jake Fletcher beat a couple Broncos to their net and he outwaited Mason to tuck away his 14th of the season and the game winner.

Horn jammed his hat trick goal past Curtis Meger just 38 seconds after that but two empty netters with Mason on the bench for an extra attacker, McNeil got them both to cap a four goal night.

"It was a tough game to part of," Klimosko continued. "It was frustrating at times for everyone, that was just the frustration of the players. You don't know what to expect on the ice sooner or later something has to give and the players did a heck of a job, I give them a lot of credit."

Stephan Wack was also thrown out for fighting, Xavier Labelle was picked up a fighting major late, during the same fray Jason Miller was also chucked but they weren't involved with each other, they each tangled with unwilling partners.

The teams combined for over 200 minutes in penalties and 22 power plays, the Broncos were 2/9, the Bruins just 1/13.

"That's a good team building game even though we lost," Klimosko stated.

Mason was on the hook for five goals on 40 shots, Meger was average allowing four on just 23 shots against.

The Broncos are in Weyburn Saturday night to meet the Wings, 7:15 is the start of the pre-game show on 107.5 Bolt FM. Face-of is 7:30.

Elsewhere Friday night in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, Yorkton slipped past the Flin Flon Bombers 5-4, Melfort used a Dakota Boutin overtime goal to secure a 3-2 win over Notre Dame and Melville blanked LaRonge 4-0.

You can hear Klimosko's complete post game comments below.