Firearm Incident in East-Central Sask Leads to Charges

An incident at a rural residence near Rockford, about 150 kilometres east of Humboldt has led to numerous charges against one woman.

The Kelvington RCMP responded to the home at 1:35 Wednesday morning after a report of a man with a gun shot wound.

He was transported to a Saskatoon hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Canora RCMP assisted and subsequently charged 53 year-old Sheila Barber with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent, using a firearm in the commission of an offence, unsafe storage of firearms and uttering threats.

The police say the accused and victim know each other.

Barber was scheduled to appear in Yorkton court Friday.