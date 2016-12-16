Toys for Tickets Wraps Up

The City of Humboldt is celebrating another successful Toys for Tickets Campaign.

The campaign raised a total of $400 this year.

Community Development Coordinator Colby McClelland explains how the campaign worked.

"For the sixth consectutive year the City of Humboldt has hosted it's Toys for Tickets" campaign, the program ran from November 15-December 15th. During this time frame, if someone received a parking tickets or traffic violation the City of Humboldt would donate the ticket payment towards toy purchases for youth in need in our community."

McClelland adds that you didn't have to commit a driving or parking infraction to help the cause.

"Cash donations were accepted at city hall as well to support the campaign. The charity partner this year was the Humboldt Soup Kitchen for their Christmas celebration."

McClelland says the city is considering this year's campaign a success, despite falling short of their goal.

"I'd say it went pretty decent this year, we were kind of shooting for $500, we had $420 last year, our best year was $750 but we are still satisfied with the results."

The campaign has raised $2,795 since it started back in 2011.