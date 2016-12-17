Extreme Cold Temperatures Expected for Humboldt and Area

Environment Canada has once again issued an extreme col warning for East Central Saskatchewan.

That area, including Humboldt, Wynyard, Wadena, Lanigan and Foam Lake, as well as surrounding RM's and communities, is expected to see temperatures of -30 Degrees Celsius or colder, with wind speeds in the 10-15 km/h range making it feel like -40 Degrees Celsius or colder.

No word on when the warning will be lifted.

People are advised to dress accordingly for the weather, as frost bite is possible within 10 minutes of exposed skin in these conditions, and ultimately Hypothermia in some cases.

Help is on the way however, as day-time highs are set to improve to the -5 Degree Celsius range during the work week.