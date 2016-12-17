Humboldt Refugee Family Being Welcomed by Potluck Supper

Humboldt and area Refugee Coalition is holding a potluck Supper on Monday night to welcome Humboldt's newest family.

The Syrian refugee family arrived on November 23rd, and are to set to experience their first Canadian winter this year.

A potluck supper is being held on December 19th at Westminster United Church at 7 o'clock.

You are invited to bring a potluck item and enjoy the night out.