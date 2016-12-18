Planned Power Outage for East Central Communities

Sask Power is warning the public of a planned power outage scheduled to take place on Monday.

The outage will affect Middle Lake, Lucien Lake, Saint Benedict, Fulda, Pilger, and surrounding communities and is weather permitting.

The outage is set to take place from 10:30 to 11 in the morning.

Reason behind the outage is improvement of a power system in the area.

Sask Power apologizes in advance of any inconvenience this may cause.