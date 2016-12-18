Teddy Bears Tossed, Concerts and Plays Performed: Eyes on the Area

- Details
-
Category: Local News
-
-
Written by Ryan McNally
Here's a look at the week that was with Eyes on the area
Members of the Humboldt Broncos clean up the Teddy Bears and other stuffed animals thrown onto the ice after Mathieu Gomercic scored the Teddy Bear toss goal
Bruno School held their annual Christmas concert during the week
Celine Thibeault receives a scholarship at the Carlton Trail College Student Awards Dinner
St. Augustin School held their Christmas Concert this week as well
Shepard's wait with the sheep during a live nativity scene put on Friday night
HCI's rendition of 'The Little Mermaid' was performed this weekend at HCI
Rose Ward chatting it up with people at the Reid-Thompson Library. Thursday was her retirement party at the Library.
MidSask Municipal Alliance Meetings were held in Watrous Thursday night, and Humboldt Friday morning