Mid-Sask Municipal Alliance Holds Meeting in Humboldt

Humboldt hosted the Mid Sask Municipal Alliance for Friday morning meetings at the Convention Centre.

Business owners and community leaders were invited to the event.

Lyndon Ashton is the consultant who facilitated the meetings in both Watrous and Humboldt.

He talks about what took place at the meetings.

"(You) get a better understanding from the elected officials, from the community leaders, and businesses as to what was actually going on as far as opportunity potential was concerned and perhaps some of the challenges that they might be facing in the area when looking at attracting new investment to the region as a whole."

Ashton says when people work together on things of this nature, the results are positive.

"One of the things that really struck me as being of great benefit through the Mid-Sask Municipal Alliance, is that the communities involved are very much committed to working as a collective towards a common economic vision and a commo goal, so that made the outcomes of these meetings so much greater."

Ashton explains there is already great possibilities in the Humboldt area.

"There's a lot of potential that exists for year-round tourism and winter tourism as well. I think on of the things that's very interesting about it is it's as appealling to the locals, as it is to attracting people from the outside as a destination. I think this goes a very long way towards the quality of life."

A similar meeting was held in Watrous on Thursday evening.

Hear more from Lyndon Ashton as he spoke with Bolt FM's Clark Stork here: