New Business in Lanigan Puts focus on Local Product

A new business has opened it's doors in Lanigan.

Kindred Spirits Country Consignment is a store where everything in store is made locally.

Kari Cenciose is the owner of the store.

She talks about what makes it unique.

"What makes it unique is, it's not just about me owning the business. I have 15 artisans from the whole region that have consigned their hand-made and hand-crafted items. Every item in the store is made from scratch and with loving hands."

Cenciose explains why Lanigan was chosen to have the business.

"Lanigan seems like a good spot as far as community spirit goes. I live just south of LeRoy so it was convenient for me. And the people in Lanigan are extremely talented overall and really appreciate hand-crafted things. Lanigan is central in reference to where all of the artisans come from.

Cenciose says a lot of change is on the way.

"We will constantly, probably be changing artisans. A lot of the artisans I have at this point are fabricating Christmas related things, which after Christmas obviously, wouldn't be a great seller. I think we'll constantly be changing inventory in the store, which should bring all members of the family in."

Kindred Spirits held their grand opening on December 6th.

Hear more from Kari Cenciose as she spoke with Bolt FM's Ryan McNally here: