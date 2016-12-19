HCI's "The Little Mermaid" A Splashing Success

The curtains have closed on another HCI production

"The Little Mermaid" was performed by the HCI drama club, and is also the only that will be performed this year.

Faith Schuler played the part of Ariel.

She talks about how she thought the play went.

"I think it went really well. Everyone put a lot of work into this, we've been working hard for the last two months to put together a really good performance, and it's been going really smoothly."

Schuler talks about the meaningfulness of this production for her, with this being her last as a member of the HCI drama club.

"This is my Grade 12 year, and I was lucky to be playing one of the leads this year. I've been in every performance with HCI since Grade nine, and being that this is my last one it definitely will be special for me."

Jalen Smith played the part of Ursula.

She says there is still work to do on stage for her this school year.

"There's still HCI choir, there's still Choirs I'm in with Marysburg, there's Bravo effect coming up, but as far as HCI productions go, this is the last one for me."

Smith describes how she thought the play went.

"I think it went fantastic. I think we sang out hearts out, and we acted as good as we can, I think it went 100%. Just fantastic."

The show was performed three times in two days, not including a performance done for the school.