Flu Season About to Peak; Flu Clinic in Humboldt Tuesday

If you have not received your flu shot for the 2016-17 flu season, perhaps now is the time to do so.

On Monday, the Saskatoon Health Region issued a notice, stating that the holiday season and early into the new year, is where influenza peaks each year.

A drop-in flu clinic is being held at the Humboldt District Health Complex on Tuesday, to assist those looking to get their shot taken care of.

The clinic runs from 8:30am to 12:00pm and 12:30pm to 4:00pm.