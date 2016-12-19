Flu Season About to Peak; Flu Clinic in Humboldt Tuesday

Following a long career of educating students, finalizing with his post as the Principal of Humboldt Public School, Dave Hill is giving back in his retirement. Hill has been appointed to the board of…
Seeing the current battle Manitou Beach is mired in when it comes to flooding the Mosaic Company is contributing $150,000 to help cover costs of both a short term fix and long term solution. Manitou…
The City of Humboldt and Humboldt Broncos are once again welcoming those who have succeeded on the provincial or national stage. Nominations for the city's Awards Recognition Night conclude on…
Over 100 workers were trapped underground for several hours on Monday, as a fire broke out at Potash Corporation's Allan facility. An underground loader caught fire mid-afternoon, with the flames…
The City of Humboldt says the outdoor rink at St. Dominic School is ready and open. There are lights on site for evening use, helmets are recommended. St. Dominic School is on the corner of 2nd…
If you have not received your flu shot for the 2016-17 flu season, perhaps now is the time to do so. On Monday, the Saskatoon Health Region issued a notice, stating that the holiday season and early…
Who has the biggest horns in Humboldt? That was the answer the Humboldt Wildlife Federation was seeking Sunday, with their annual horn measuring and turkey shoot. Members were invited to bring their…
Humboldt hosted the Mid Sask Municipal Alliance for Friday morning meetings at the Convention Centre. Business owners and community leaders were invited to the event. Lyndon Ashton is the consultant…
The curtains have closed on another HCI production "The Little Mermaid" was performed by the HCI drama club, and is also the only that will be performed this year. Faith Schuler played the part of…
A new business has opened it's doors in Lanigan. Kindred Spirits Country Consignment is a store where everything in store is made locally. Kari Cenciose is the owner of the store. She talks about…
Sask Power is warning the public of a planned power outage scheduled to take place on Monday. The outage will affect Middle Lake, Lucien Lake, Saint Benedict, Fulda, Pilger, and surrounding…
Here's a look at the week that was with Eyes on the area Members of the Humboldt Broncos clean up the Teddy Bears and other stuffed animals thrown onto the ice after Mathieu Gomercic scored the Teddy…
Humboldt and area Refugee Coalition is holding a potluck Supper on Monday night to welcome Humboldt's newest family. The Syrian refugee family arrived on November 23rd, and are to set to experience…
Environment Canada has once again issued an extreme col warning for East Central Saskatchewan. That area, including Humboldt, Wynyard, Wadena, Lanigan and Foam Lake, as well as surrounding RM's and…
The City of Humboldt is celebrating another successful Toys for Tickets Campaign. The campaign raised a total of $400 this year. Community Development Coordinator Colby McClelland explains how the…