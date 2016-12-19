Wildlife Federation Members Shoot for Biggest Horns

Who has the biggest horns in Humboldt?

That was the answer the Humboldt Wildlife Federation was seeking Sunday, with their annual horn measuring and turkey shoot.

Members were invited to bring their biggest catches of the fall to show off, according to President Matt Schidlowsky.

"It's one of the things members have been doing for years already and is quite historical," he explained. "Every year it is something where members can come in, show their trophies off and do some bragging."

Schidlowsky added that funds collected from the event go towards general duties, which in turn allows them to upgrade amenities in the area.

"A lot of the funds we have allocated in the past are going towards range renovations. The Humboldt Gun Club range south of Humboldt has seen some extensive work in the past couple years and we have a lot of debt to pay off."

The organization has big plans for the future, according to Schidlowsky.

"The whole situation with the horn measuring and turkey shoot shouldn't change, but we are hoping that within the next year or two we have a shotgun range set-up at the gun range, as well as an archery range and if things go well, we would like to start the National Archery in Schools program in the Humboldt area."

In addition to the horn measuring, they also had a BB gun and slingshot shooting contest.