Provincial, National Champions to be Honoured in January

The City of Humboldt and Humboldt Broncos are once again welcoming those who have succeeded on the provincial or national stage.

Nominations for the city's Awards Recognition Night conclude on December 22.

You can nominate any person or team from Humboldt who, in 2016, won gold at the provincial level, or gold, silver or bronze at the national level.

Those who attend will receive a free ticket to the Broncos game on January 12, as they host the Kindersley Klippers.

There will also be recognition at centre ice during an intermission.

Registration forms can be e-mailed to [email protected] or dropped off at the Uniplex.