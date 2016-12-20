Mosaic Assisting in Flood Mitigation Funding

Seeing the current battle Manitou Beach is mired in when it comes to flooding the Mosaic Company is contributing $150,000 to help cover costs of both a short term fix and long term solution.

Manitou beach Mayor Gerry Worobec says the mining corporation came to them to see if they could be of assistance.

"They saw previous news coverage of our plight out here and they approached us," he explained Monday afternoon. "We took them for a tour and we really had no idea what they were going to do or what they had planned. They came back a few weeks later with this announcement, it was quite remarkable."

Mosaic says that they have around 50 employees living in the Manitou Beach/Watrous region and they wanted to help preserve the area for future generations.

Worobec says they have done plenty of work on phase one of their flood prevention plan thanks to $3.877 million from the Emergency Flood Protection Plan, overall the project is $4.9 million.

$100,000 of this donation is spent already as Worobec explains.

"This $100,000 from Mosaic will help out with our portion, our portion could be just over $1 million so $100,000 is te=n percent of what we could owe so it's very helpful."

They are 90 percent done phase one which included raising the berm by a metre. For now the work is done but more will be on the way come spring.

"In the spring what's left to do is some beautification, some paving possibly some grass."

The Village of Manitou Beach sees over 150,000 visitors annually.

You can hear more from Worobec in his interview with Bolt FM's Clark Stork.