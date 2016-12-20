Hill joins Humboldt Housing Authority

Following a long career of educating students, finalizing with his post as the Principal of Humboldt Public School, Dave Hill is giving back in his retirement.

Hill has been appointed to the board of directors for the Humboldt Housing Authority they announced Tuesday.

He will join Elaine Prokopishin, Lorne Wilson, Lorne Gasmo, Lois Winkel, Leslie Stadnyk and chair Gwen Saret.

The HHA provides daily management of 175 housing units in the City of Humboldt.

Overall, the province has 260 housing authorities and more than 1,400 volunteers who assist in the management of these properties.