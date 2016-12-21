Producers Pack Quill Lake Hall for Water Solution Meeting

More and more producers, organizations and politicians are joining the fight against the rising waters of the Quill Lakes.

Tuesday afternoon, Quill Lake's community hall was jammed with farmers from Spy Hill to Colonsay and everywhere in between. The reason? The massive flood water issue covering much of the east-central side of Saskatchewan.

Currently Quill Lake landowners are watching their livelihood wash away one rain at a time. Jason Friesen is one of those producers, he works on his family's 108 year-old homestead which is in danger of being swallowed by the swelling waters.

Freisen is the chair of the Quill Lakes Flood Impact Group.

"It's really disheartening, it's something you've worked for your whole life to build your farm. You're losing everything, you're losing your retirement fund, you're losing the value of it, you're losing the productivity of it, you can't replace it."

The rising waters are not the only villain in this situation if you ask any of the couple hundred or more people in attendance. Legislation changes under Bill 44, the Water Security Amendment Act could if passed give plenty of downstream leverage to manage drainage on anyone's property at any cost, possibly even to a landowner against their wishes.

Friesen is among the naysayers.

"With Bill 44, I'm all for responsible drainage and new regulations, I do not believe in just giving them the heavy hand and eliminate the appeals board. I mean we have nothing to fall back if that's the case."

The Saskatchewan Farm Stewardship Association is a non-government funded group lobbying for water management in the province on behalf of their farm owner membership. President Myles Thorpe agrees Bill 44 could pose huge risks to flooded farmers fishing for stabilization.

"We really don't have a lot of rights and we need to try and change that. Our land is our greatest asset and without it we won't have anything. If we can't manage our land in a sustainable way and be able to manage the water off of it, we won't be here."

Second reading of the Bill is expected to be read sometime during the spring session. Two politicians were in attendance at the meeting. Melville-Saltcoats MLA Warren Kaeding and Kelvington-Wadena MLA Hugh Nerlien.

Now it's simply wait and watch for Friesen who has 1,600 acres underwater and another 8,000 threatened. He also knows what he would do if the process could ever be agreed upon by all parties, it's once been turned down due to the saline in the Quills.

"My ultimate goal would be a controlled release out of the lake into Last Mountain. We could manage water quality, we could manage water levels, we could manage when the water flows so we're not adding to any downstream flooding. I think it just makes the most sense all around and it's probably the cheapest option as well."

We have been following this story for quite some time, read more here.

You can hear more from both Friesen and Thorpe below in their interviews with reporters.