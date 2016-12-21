Local Schools Complete Christmas Projects

From auctioning themselves off, to singing and collecting bottles, students at Bruno School have completed their annual Charity Tree fundraiser.

The Charity Tree was started as a way to help connect the school and students with the community to promote strong bonds and giving back.

This year, funds were being collected for Angela Knihnitski and her husband Shane, who has a serious medical condition.

In raising money, students were auctioned off to perform various chores for residents, be it Christmas shopping, baking, or even setting up the tree.

They also went around with Christmas cheer, carolling in the community and most recently collected bottles through a bottle drive.

In total, just over $1,000 was raised for the Knihnitski family, with more coming in once numbers are finalized from the bottle drive.

At Lake Lenore School, students and staff select a Christmas project to conduct each year.

The 'Good Buy to Hunger' campaign will help keep shelves re-plenished at a local food bank.

Students were asked to help support those in need during the Christmas season by asking friends and family for $10 donations.

Funds collected were then used to purchase food items that were donated to the Humboldt and District Food Bank.

A total of $905 was collected during the campaign, with an additional four boxes of food given to the food bank.

