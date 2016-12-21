Pedestrian Crossing Installation Underway

Work has begun on installing a new pedestrian crossing in Humboldt.

The crossing is at 17th Street and Glenn Hall Drive, where walking traffic has gradually increased due to the high school and other amenities.

As crews work to install the traffic arms, flag people will on site, helping direct traffic through the construction zone.

The north and south tips of 17th Street will be blocked off as well.

Construction will continue throughout the week, weather permitting.